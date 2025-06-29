Top Transportation Stocks Worth Watching – June 26th

Uber Technologies, BigBear.ai, Berkshire Hathaway, FedEx, and Chevron are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is moving goods or passengers by land, air or sea. This sector encompasses airlines, railroads, shipping lines, trucking firms and logistics providers. Because it’s closely tied to trade volumes, fuel prices and economic cycles, the performance of transportation stocks often mirrors broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,430,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972,179. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $195.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 247,265,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,540,851. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $484.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,900. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.96. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.82 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

FedEx (FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.80. 3,505,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.99. 4,884,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,244,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $251.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45.

