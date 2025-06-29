Top Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 28th

Walmart, ON, and Affirm are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around outdoor recreation, gear, apparel, and related services. These equities let investors tap into trends like hiking, camping, fishing, and adventure travel. Performance of outdoor stocks often correlates with consumer discretionary spending and seasonal demand for leisure activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,424,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,041,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,312,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ON has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,476,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.10, a PEG ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

