Top Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now – June 28th

Alphabet, GE Aerospace, Salesforce, Merck & Co., Inc., UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Oracle are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that operate within the medical and life sciences sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, health care services, and insurance providers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the performance and innovations driving advances in patient care, drug development, and medical technology. Because healthcare needs tend to remain stable even during economic downturns, these stocks are often viewed as defensive holdings in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $4.99 on Friday, reaching $178.53. The company had a trading volume of 107,974,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,238,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $254.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,986,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $260.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $272.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,736,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.66. The firm has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.93. 60,171,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,331,143. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $130.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.85. 13,584,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,465,895. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.21 and a 200 day moving average of $454.51. The firm has a market cap of $280.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.43. 83,270,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,090,248. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.16. 14,120,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,587. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day moving average of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $590.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

