Top Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – June 28th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that develop or commercialize products and technologies based on biological science—most commonly in areas like pharmaceuticals, genetics, and diagnostics. Investors in these stocks are essentially betting on a company’s ability to succeed in research and development, navigate clinical trials, and secure regulatory approvals. Because breakthroughs can lead to substantial gains but failures can incur steep losses, biotech stocks are often viewed as higher-risk, higher-reward investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.89. 29,262,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,369. The stock has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.67. 3,922,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.58. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.30. 3,615,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 0.41.

