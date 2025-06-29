The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Walt Disney by 92.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,784,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 857,270 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 56.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 772.3% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 158,663 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.2% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8%

DIS opened at $122.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $122.94.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

