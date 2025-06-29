The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:DIS opened at $122.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

