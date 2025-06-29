The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Cut by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $263.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.56. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $3,307,026.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,411.31. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

