The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $56.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

In other New York Times news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 128.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,707,000 after buying an additional 166,472 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 383.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after buying an additional 1,399,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 690.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

