The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $32,643,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $90.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

