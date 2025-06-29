Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.2% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $207.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Arete began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.49.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

