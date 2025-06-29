Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,957,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,152 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $244,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.69. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

