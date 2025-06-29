TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.8% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,226,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $8,407,908,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $776.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $780.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.