TBH Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1,611.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,136,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 2.6%

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $195.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

