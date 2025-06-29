TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after acquiring an additional 392,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after acquiring an additional 746,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after acquiring an additional 410,460 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

Chevron stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $148.22.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

