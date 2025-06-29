TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $181.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $136.25 and a one year high of $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

