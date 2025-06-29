TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.37. The stock has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

