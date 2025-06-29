TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.67.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $690.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $694.20. The stock has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.32 and its 200 day moving average is $587.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

