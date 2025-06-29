Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

