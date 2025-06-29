Tapestry (TPR) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tapestry to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tapestry and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapestry 0 3 17 0 2.85 Tapestry Competitors 871 4915 5299 112 2.42

Tapestry currently has a consensus target price of $88.78, indicating a potential upside of 1.86%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 27.42%. Given Tapestry’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tapestry has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Tapestry has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapestry’s peers have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Tapestry pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tapestry pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 37.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tapestry has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Tapestry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Tapestry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tapestry and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapestry $6.67 billion $816.00 million 22.94 Tapestry Competitors $5.94 billion $362.55 million 53.88

Tapestry has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Tapestry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tapestry and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapestry 12.50% 51.84% 10.83% Tapestry Competitors -6.38% 2.18% 1.42%

Summary

Tapestry beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms. The company also provides men products, which includes bag collections, such as business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, and totes; small leather goods including wallets, card cases, travel organizers, and belts; and footwear, watches, fragrances, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear items. In addition, it offers other products including women’s footwear and fragrances; eyewear and sunglasses; and jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings, watches, and other women’s seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear, ready-to-wear and cold weather accessories, such as gloves, scarves, and hats. Further, the company provides kids items, housewares, and home accessories, such as fashion bedding and tableware, stationery, and gifts. It offers its products through e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, wholesale, and third-party distributors under the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brand names. The company was formerly known as Coach, Inc. and changed its name to Tapestry, Inc. in October 2017. Tapestry, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

