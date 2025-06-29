Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

