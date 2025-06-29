Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 3,022 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 183,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 65,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.5%

SCM opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 11.99%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCM

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.