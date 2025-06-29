Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $900,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after buying an additional 1,187,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after buying an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,894,000 after buying an additional 265,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after buying an additional 1,864,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.