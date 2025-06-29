Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $585,000 Position in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.35% of Monroe Capital worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 428,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Monroe Capital stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Monroe Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Corporation will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 303.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

