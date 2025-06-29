Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 5,338 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,286,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,255,000 after purchasing an additional 934,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,492,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,186,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 94,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $62.31 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.