Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 30,774 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $173,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 55,808.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after purchasing an additional 801,414 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Moody’s by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,131,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $150,376,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MCO stock opened at $488.46 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

