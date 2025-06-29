Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,171,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $159,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

