Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $164,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,435,550,000 after acquiring an additional 730,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,648,000 after acquiring an additional 387,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

Shares of FTNT opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

