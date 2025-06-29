Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 899,724 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $235,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 278.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,996 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 11.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 187,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $305.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.03 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,500. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,087 shares of company stock worth $936,607 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

