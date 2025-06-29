Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $186,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL opened at $88.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

