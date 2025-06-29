Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 39,242 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,701,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $201,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PDD by 9,469.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,678,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,662,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 268,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $812,246,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PDD by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $155.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

