Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Receives $427.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.30.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $393.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.45. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

