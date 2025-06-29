Strid Group LLC Acquires 65,296 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,296 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF comprises 13.6% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 86.34% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF worth $87,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DALI opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

