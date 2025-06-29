Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Sells 123 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $18,273,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.01. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

