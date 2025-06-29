Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 1.4% of Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC owned 0.27% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 1.8%

SGOL opened at $31.19 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

