Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

