Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 4.5% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.93.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPOT opened at $772.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.00. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

