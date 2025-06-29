Spirits Capital (SSCC) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Spirits Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A
Spirits Capital Competitors 5.15% 7.26% 4.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirits Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Spirits Capital N/A -$5.59 million -31.71
Spirits Capital Competitors $9.52 billion $869.15 million 7.50

Spirits Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.70, indicating that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirits Capital competitors beat Spirits Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Spirits Capital

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

