SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,388 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $83.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

