SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Reduced by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,803,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,507,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,409,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,914,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

