SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $39.52. Approximately 61,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 69,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 681.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,595,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 335,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

