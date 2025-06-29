Sovran Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $64.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

