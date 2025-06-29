Sovran Advisors LLC Buys 6,062 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,377 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,116,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,586,000 after purchasing an additional 689,476 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

