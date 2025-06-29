Sovran Advisors LLC Buys 38,453 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,005,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hicks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

