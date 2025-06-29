Sovran Advisors LLC Buys 37,576 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 118.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,576 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,438,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 91,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 681.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period.

Shares of RECS opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.99.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

