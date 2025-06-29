Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $118.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.