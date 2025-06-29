Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – June 28th

Vertiv, Shopify, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating online platforms for social networking, user-generated content, and digital communities. Their market performance is typically driven by metrics such as active user counts, engagement rates and advertising revenue. Investors often view these stocks as barometers of trends in online communication, digital advertising and consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,953,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,768. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,550. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. 9,105,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071,915. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74.

