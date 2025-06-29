Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.22.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $60,090,389.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,800. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,903 shares of company stock valued at $127,235,701. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $222.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $225.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

