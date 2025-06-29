SKYX Platforms (SKYX) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) is one of 260 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SKYX Platforms to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of SKYX Platforms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SKYX Platforms and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKYX Platforms 0 0 2 1 3.33 SKYX Platforms Competitors 442 2058 4546 220 2.63

Profitability

SKYX Platforms presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 197.87%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.01%. Given SKYX Platforms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SKYX Platforms is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares SKYX Platforms and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKYX Platforms -40.45% -3,407.81% -53.73% SKYX Platforms Competitors -368.15% -109.33% -21.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SKYX Platforms and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SKYX Platforms $86.28 million -$35.77 million -3.26 SKYX Platforms Competitors $1.19 billion $31.94 million -13.41

SKYX Platforms’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SKYX Platforms. SKYX Platforms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SKYX Platforms has a beta of -3526.78, suggesting that its stock price is 352,778% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKYX Platforms’ rivals have a beta of -13.72, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,472% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SKYX Platforms beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products. In addition, it offers smart products, such as SkyHome App; sky smart universal power-plug and receptacle; sky-smart plug and play ceiling fans and lightings; and all-in-one smart sky platform. The company was formerly known as SQL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to SKYX Platforms Corp. in June 2022. SKYX Platforms Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.