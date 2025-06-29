Skylands Capital LLC Takes $998,000 Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Everus Construction Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of ECG stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $77.93.

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

