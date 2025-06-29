Skylands Capital LLC Sells 95 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,763,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $209.27 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $222.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.37.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.